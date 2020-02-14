Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.30-2.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.6-17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.18 billion.Teva Pharmaceutical Industries also updated its FY20 guidance to $2.30-2.55 EPS.

Shares of TEVA traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.22. The stock had a trading volume of 2,458,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,811,371. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 1 year low of $6.07 and a 1 year high of $18.14. The firm has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a PE ratio of -3.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.37 and its 200 day moving average is $8.73.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 15.41% and a negative net margin of 22.88%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.71.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 12,538 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total transaction of $153,465.12. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,866.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brendan P. O’grady sold 4,799 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.27, for a total value of $58,883.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,988.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,647 shares of company stock worth $257,561 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

