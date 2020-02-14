Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.20, Briefing.com reports. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 70.52% and a net margin of 5.35%. The company had revenue of $871.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $774.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE TPX opened at $94.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. Tempur Sealy International has a 1-year low of $53.69 and a 1-year high of $100.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.82 and its 200-day moving average is $82.72.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TPX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine lowered Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tempur Sealy International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.55.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, Director Robert B. Trussell, Jr. sold 10,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total transaction of $891,983.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,459,848.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.73, for a total value of $30,587.53. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,351,003.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,059 shares of company stock worth $939,166. 3.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

