Telefonica S.A. (NYSE:TEF) Short Interest Down 13.8% in January

Telefonica S.A. (NYSE:TEF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,880,000 shares, a decrease of 13.8% from the January 15th total of 2,180,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of NYSE:TEF traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,192,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,369,571. Telefonica has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $9.01. The company has a market capitalization of $35.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.87 and its 200 day moving average is $7.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Get Telefonica alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Telefonica by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,634,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,419,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Telefonica by 105.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 772,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,871,000 after buying an additional 396,920 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Telefonica by 308.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 755,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,315,000 after buying an additional 570,383 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Telefonica by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 745,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,196,000 after buying an additional 190,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of Telefonica by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 642,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,481,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. 0.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TEF shares. Barclays raised Telefonica from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised Telefonica from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Telefonica Company Profile

Telefónica, SA provides mobile and fixed communication services primarily in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

Featured Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Telefonica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefonica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.