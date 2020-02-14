Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) Shares Up 5.3%

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) shot up 5.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $16.16 and last traded at $16.00, 925,224 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 8% from the average session volume of 860,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.19.
A number of research firms have weighed in on TNK. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Teekay Tankers in a report on Sunday, November 17th. Bank of America raised Teekay Tankers from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Teekay Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.
The firm has a market capitalization of $511.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.27.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,450,920 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,486,000 after buying an additional 14,348 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 578.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 550,654 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $13,193,000 after buying an additional 469,523 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 448,239 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 11,757 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 118.5% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 310,712 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 168,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Teekay Tankers during the 3rd quarter worth $390,000.
Teekay Tankers Company Profile (NYSE:TNK)
Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. It operates through two segments, Conventional Tanker and Ship-to-ship Transfer (STS). The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore STS transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.
Read More: Correction
Receive News & Ratings for Teekay Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.