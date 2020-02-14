Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) Shares Up 5.3%

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) shot up 5.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $16.16 and last traded at $16.00, 925,224 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 8% from the average session volume of 860,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.19.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TNK. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Teekay Tankers in a report on Sunday, November 17th. Bank of America raised Teekay Tankers from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Teekay Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $511.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.27.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The shipping company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $182.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.10 million. Teekay Tankers had a negative return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. Teekay Tankers’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.56) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teekay Tankers Ltd. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,450,920 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,486,000 after buying an additional 14,348 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 578.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 550,654 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $13,193,000 after buying an additional 469,523 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 448,239 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 11,757 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 118.5% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 310,712 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 168,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Teekay Tankers during the 3rd quarter worth $390,000.

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. It operates through two segments, Conventional Tanker and Ship-to-ship Transfer (STS). The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore STS transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

