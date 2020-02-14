Synovus Financial Corp Sells 6,525 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Synovus Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 331,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,525 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp owned approximately 0.05% of General Mills worth $17,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 69.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GIS. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on General Mills from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine raised General Mills from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group boosted their price target on General Mills from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.61.

GIS stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,525,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,451,982. The company has a market cap of $31.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.73. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.13 and a 12 month high of $56.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.89 and its 200-day moving average is $53.20.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 12.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.87%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

