Synovus Financial Corp Raises Holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,008 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Nike were worth $11,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Nike in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Nike in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in Nike in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Nike in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new position in Nike in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NKE shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Nike from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Nike in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of Nike in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank set a $120.00 price target on shares of Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $112.00 price target on shares of Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nike has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.54.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $2,828,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $892,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 436,916 shares of company stock valued at $43,122,614 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE NKE traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $103.54. 4,305,171 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,898,812. The firm has a market cap of $155.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.83. Nike Inc has a fifty-two week low of $77.07 and a fifty-two week high of $105.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.09 billion. Nike had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 50.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.36%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

