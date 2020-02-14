Synovus Financial Corp Purchases 1,732 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 234,676 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for approximately 0.7% of Synovus Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $51,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 10,941 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. California Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. California Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 18,315 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,000,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.8% in the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 1,717 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.7% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 13,718 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,996,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 69.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HD traded up $2.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $245.03. 2,800,453 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,202,102. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.15. Home Depot Inc has a 1 year low of $179.52 and a 1 year high of $245.20. The company has a market cap of $262.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.01.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 721.00% and a net margin of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $27.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Home Depot from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $246.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.85.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $2,772,543.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,627,789.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total value of $23,968,980.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,604 shares in the company, valued at $58,641,068.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,552 shares of company stock worth $26,765,281 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

