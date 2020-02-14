Synovus Financial Corp Lowers Holdings in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Synovus Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Eaton were worth $9,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter worth about $163,227,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Eaton by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Eaton by 74.2% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 45,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,279,000 after acquiring an additional 19,240 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Eaton by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 136,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,923,000 after acquiring an additional 32,199 shares during the period. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Eaton from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.56.

Shares of ETN traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $103.55. 1,990,193 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,762,972. Eaton Co. PLC has a 1-year low of $74.29 and a 1-year high of $104.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.82 and a 200-day moving average of $88.18. The stock has a market cap of $42.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.42.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). Eaton had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

