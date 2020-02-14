Synovus Financial Corp Has $12.17 Million Stock Position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Synovus Financial Corp trimmed its position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,747 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 389 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $12,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $2,829,000. Mengis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in CVS Health by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,464 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in CVS Health by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 124,095 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $9,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in CVS Health by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 131,094 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $9,739,000 after purchasing an additional 30,283 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in CVS Health by 141.5% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 246,719 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $18,329,000 after purchasing an additional 144,551 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on CVS Health from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Cowen set a $76.00 target price on CVS Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on CVS Health from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Cfra raised their target price on CVS Health from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.48.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded down $0.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.37. 7,651,590 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,091,313. CVS Health Corp has a 52 week low of $51.72 and a 52 week high of $77.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $95.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.58.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $66.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

In other CVS Health news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 57,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total value of $4,180,800.69. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 102,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,452,419.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen S. Lynch sold 80,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $6,010,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,137,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 404,182 shares of company stock worth $30,121,266 in the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

