Synovus Financial Corp Has $1.67 Billion Position in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

Synovus Financial Corp trimmed its stake in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,153,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 140,054 shares during the quarter. Global Payments makes up about 22.8% of Synovus Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Synovus Financial Corp owned 3.05% of Global Payments worth $1,671,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,773,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,149,323,000 after buying an additional 158,819 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 4.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,019,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,764,501,000 after buying an additional 452,606 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 47.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,702,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,383,773,000 after buying an additional 2,810,085 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 47.5% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,231,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $354,876,000 after buying an additional 718,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 81.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,916,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $304,675,000 after buying an additional 857,239 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Global Payments news, Director Joia M. Johnson purchased 560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $178.45 per share, for a total transaction of $99,932.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,822.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.70, for a total value of $107,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,885,683.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Global Payments stock traded up $3.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $206.37. 1,795,677 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,525,887. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.32. Global Payments Inc has a 12 month low of $120.20 and a 12 month high of $206.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $61.50 billion, a PE ratio of 82.88, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.00.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.11. Global Payments had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 125.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.03%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GPN. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Cfra raised their price objective on Global Payments from $184.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Global Payments from $162.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised Global Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Global Payments from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.53.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

