Swing Price Tops $0.0189 on Exchanges (SWING)

Swing (CURRENCY:SWING) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. One Swing coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0189 or 0.00000185 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. During the last week, Swing has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. Swing has a total market cap of $84,573.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of Swing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Swing alerts:

Bitswift (BITS) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001296 BTC.

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Crave (CRAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Ratecoin (XRA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded 23.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00001417 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded down 50.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Hyper (HYPER) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Swing Profile

Swing (SWING) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2015. Swing’s total supply is 4,468,956 coins.

Swing Coin Trading

Swing can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swing directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swing should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swing using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Swing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swing and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.