Sunworks Inc (NASDAQ:SUNW) Short Interest Update

Sunworks Inc (NASDAQ:SUNW) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 298,600 shares, a decline of 14.6% from the January 15th total of 349,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 620,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 6.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Sunworks by 392.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,143,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 910,982 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sunworks by 124.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 61,826 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Sunworks during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Sunworks in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sunworks by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 257,705 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 18,814 shares in the last quarter. 9.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SUNW. Zacks Investment Research raised Sunworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine cut Sunworks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of SUNW traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.79. The stock had a trading volume of 16,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 821,100. Sunworks has a 12 month low of $0.77 and a 12 month high of $13.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 2.74.

About Sunworks

Sunworks, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides photo voltaic based power systems for the agricultural, commercial, industrial, and residential markets in California, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington, the United States. The company also designs, arranges, finances, integrates, installs, and manages systems ranging in size from 2 kilowatt for residential loads to multi megawatt systems for larger commercial projects.

