Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,940,000 shares, a growth of 19.9% from the January 15th total of 8,290,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SU. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Suncor Energy by 69.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,155,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $857,559,000 after purchasing an additional 11,142,227 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its stake in Suncor Energy by 205.5% in the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 13,042,524 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $411,456,000 after purchasing an additional 8,773,910 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in Suncor Energy by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 31,000,294 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,065,765,000 after purchasing an additional 4,891,210 shares in the last quarter. Value Partner Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Suncor Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $59,994,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Suncor Energy by 108.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,665,434 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $84,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Suncor Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James set a $48.00 target price on Suncor Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.14.

Shares of Suncor Energy stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.51. 2,364,880 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,853,261. The company has a market cap of $44.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10. Suncor Energy has a twelve month low of $27.28 and a twelve month high of $34.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.43%.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.