Sterling Energy (LON:SEY) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.89

Sterling Energy plc (LON:SEY)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.89 and traded as low as $8.61. Sterling Energy shares last traded at $8.83, with a volume of 193 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of $19.42 million and a PE ratio of -12.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 8.89 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 9.21.

Sterling Energy Company Profile (LON:SEY)

Sterling Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an upstream oil and gas exploration and production company in Africa. It has 34% interest in an exploration project covering approximately 22,840 square kilometers located in Somaliland. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.