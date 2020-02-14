Stephens Raises DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Price Target to $300.00

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Stephens from $255.00 to $300.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Stephens’ price target indicates a potential upside of 18.95% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DXCM. Raymond James raised their price target on DexCom from $258.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on DexCom from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target (up previously from $220.00) on shares of DexCom in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target (up previously from $250.00) on shares of DexCom in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DexCom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.59.

DexCom stock opened at $252.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a current ratio of 5.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $233.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.89. The company has a market capitalization of $22.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.34 and a beta of 0.80. DexCom has a fifty-two week low of $107.44 and a fifty-two week high of $254.70.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical device company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.41. DexCom had a positive return on equity of 16.16% and a negative net margin of 12.68%. On average, analysts forecast that DexCom will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.37, for a total transaction of $2,213,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara Kahn sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.14, for a total value of $1,846,260.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $536,030.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,427 shares of company stock worth $10,539,425 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DXCM. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 1,164.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 700,243 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $153,171,000 after purchasing an additional 644,843 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in DexCom by 2,859.7% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 260,451 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $56,971,000 after acquiring an additional 251,651 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in DexCom by 358.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 279,121 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $41,656,000 after acquiring an additional 218,188 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in DexCom in the third quarter valued at $22,575,000. Finally, Redmile Group LLC boosted its holdings in DexCom by 76.7% in the third quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 304,158 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $45,393,000 after acquiring an additional 132,058 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

