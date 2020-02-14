Stephen T. Mclin Sells 5,364 Shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Stock

Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Director Stephen T. Mclin sold 5,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total value of $253,663.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,075.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE SCHW traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $47.29. 5,749,108 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,581,985. Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $34.58 and a 1 year high of $51.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.51.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 34.55%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

SCHW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a price objective (up from ) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. UBS Group raised Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Charles Schwab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays raised Charles Schwab from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.73.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Wealth Alliance purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 303.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.