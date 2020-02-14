Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $439,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 511,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,468,000 after purchasing an additional 197,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Shares of NYSE DFS traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.34. 91,176 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,505,342. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $68.73 and a 12-month high of $92.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.56.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 20.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 19.38%.

DFS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI lowered Discover Financial Services from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Discover Financial Services from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Discover Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.00.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott acquired 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $73.95 per share, with a total value of $251,430.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,740,468.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John Greene acquired 3,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $73.84 per share, with a total value of $249,357.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,030,747.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 21,777 shares of company stock valued at $1,612,588 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.