Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Takes $806,000 Position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,802 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $806,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 111.7% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. 46.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

BABA stock traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $219.58. 9,101,587 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,743,257. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 12-month low of $147.95 and a 12-month high of $231.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $217.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $557.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.21.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $18.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $16.33. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 34.02%. The company had revenue of $161.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $12.19 EPS. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price (up from $220.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, December 12th. SunTrust Banks dropped coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, November 1st. Vertical Group assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.49.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Read More: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.