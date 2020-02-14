Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Takes $634,000 Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $634,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,798,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $738,032,000 after acquiring an additional 36,128 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,849,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $299,627,000 after acquiring an additional 135,007 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 2,104,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $163,837,000 after acquiring an additional 14,036 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,947,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $151,618,000 after acquiring an additional 89,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NextCapital Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,803,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $151,181,000 after acquiring an additional 339,439 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJR traded down $0.48 on Friday, hitting $83.65. The company had a trading volume of 98,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,183,521. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.08. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $72.82 and a 12-month high of $85.92.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

