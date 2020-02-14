Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cutler Group LP lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000.

NYSEARCA TIP traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $118.55. The stock had a trading volume of 40,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,443,193. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $110.54 and a 52-week high of $119.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $117.64 and a 200-day moving average of $116.70.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a $0.1267 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is a boost from iShares TIPS Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

