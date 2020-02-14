Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Makes New $517,000 Investment in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 34,314 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 128.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 135.5% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,777 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the period. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director Richard W. Neu purchased 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.48 per share, with a total value of $79,532.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 216,516 shares in the company, valued at $2,918,635.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 7,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total value of $105,445.44. 1.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,730,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,863,206. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.23. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52 week low of $12.15 and a 52 week high of $15.63. The company has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 24.95% and a return on equity of 13.44%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.24%.

Several analysts have commented on HBAN shares. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Monday, November 18th. BidaskClub cut Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Huntington Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.31.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

See Also: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.