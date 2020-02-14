Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Makes New $418,000 Investment in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the fourth quarter valued at about $192,000. XML Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000.

NYSEARCA SSO traded up $0.48 on Friday, reaching $165.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,895,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,667,437. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 12-month low of $108.88 and a 12-month high of $165.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $155.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.25.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

