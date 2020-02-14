Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Invests $943,000 in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 15,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $943,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of USB. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1,060.0% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on USB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $55.50 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Oppenheimer cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.97.

Shares of NYSE:USB traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.11. The stock had a trading volume of 365,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,257,966. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $47.57 and a one year high of $61.11. The company has a market capitalization of $86.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.12.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

In other news, insider Leslie V. Godridge sold 26,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total value of $1,540,521.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,863,350.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James L. Chosy sold 12,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.93, for a total transaction of $740,495.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,286 shares in the company, valued at $6,129,999.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,040 shares of company stock worth $2,435,248 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

