Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Invests $873,000 in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.38% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 11.4% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 27,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 2,842 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 19.7% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 21,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 3,575 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 240,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,207,000 after buying an additional 5,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 83,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after buying an additional 5,560 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:UCON traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.03. 1 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,210. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $25.02 and a 1-year high of $26.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.95 and its 200-day moving average is $25.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%.

