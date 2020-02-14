State of Tennessee Treasury Department Buys 11,886 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,875 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,886 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.11% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $35,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 94.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 144 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 83.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ORLY. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $490.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Nomura reduced their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $425.00 to $405.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. O’Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $436.00.

ORLY stock traded down $1.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $390.88. 54,209 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 741,770. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $425.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $414.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.96. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a 1 year low of $349.71 and a 1 year high of $454.31.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.27 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 514.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 19.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 5th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to purchase up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 1,500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.50, for a total transaction of $657,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,087,041.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 4,500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.65, for a total transaction of $1,991,925.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

About O'Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

