Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Bought by Motco

Motco boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 123,560 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Starbucks accounts for 0.9% of Motco’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Motco’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $10,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its position in Starbucks by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 20,636 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,438 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its position in Starbucks by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 13,309 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $89.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $105.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.18. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.03 and a fifty-two week high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.11 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 62.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 57.95%.

In related news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total value of $172,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total transaction of $374,686.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,234 shares of company stock worth $2,227,343. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Starbucks to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.71.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

