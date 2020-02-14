Stage Stores (NYSE:SSI) Shares Down 12.7%

Stage Stores Inc (NYSE:SSI) was down 12.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.68 and last traded at $0.69, approximately 1,329,214 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 3,269,541 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.79.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stage Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 2.05.

Stage Stores (NYSE:SSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Stage Stores had a negative net margin of 5.78% and a negative return on equity of 34.21%. The business had revenue of $414.98 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stage Stores Inc will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stage Stores during the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Stage Stores during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Stage Stores during the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stage Stores during the fourth quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Stage Stores during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. 41.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stage Stores (NYSE:SSI)

Stage Stores, Inc operates specialty department stores primarily in small and mid-sized towns and communities in the United States. Its merchandise portfolio comprises moderately priced and brand name apparel, accessories, cosmetics, footwear, and home goods. The company also offers merchandise direct-to-consumer through its e-commerce Website, and private label credit card and loyalty programs.

