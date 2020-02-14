St. Modwen Properties (LON:SMP) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $451.91

St. Modwen Properties plc (LON:SMP)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $451.91 and traded as high as $515.70. St. Modwen Properties shares last traded at $511.00, with a volume of 183,674 shares traded.

A number of research firms have commented on SMP. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of St. Modwen Properties in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on St. Modwen Properties from GBX 490 ($6.45) to GBX 530 ($6.97) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.84) price objective on shares of St. Modwen Properties in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.58) price objective (up previously from GBX 450 ($5.92)) on shares of St. Modwen Properties in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of St. Modwen Properties in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 617.50 ($8.12).

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 498.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 452.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion and a PE ratio of 19.34.

St. Modwen Properties (LON:SMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported GBX 17.40 ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 16.40 ($0.22) by GBX 1 ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts predict that St. Modwen Properties plc will post 1995.0000362 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.10 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.02%. This is a positive change from St. Modwen Properties’s previous dividend of $3.60. St. Modwen Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.29%.

In related news, insider Sarah Whitney acquired 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 464 ($6.10) per share, with a total value of £41,760 ($54,932.91).

St. Modwen Properties PLC invests in, develops, operates, and manages residential and commercial properties in the United Kingdom. It develops land for residential, employment, leisure, retail, and education purposes, as well as uses green infrastructure and community facilities; and industrial and logistics projects.

