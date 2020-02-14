SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.93-0.99 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.15-1.19 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.18 billion.SS&C Technologies also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 3.97-4.22 EPS.

SSNC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded SS&C Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $69.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SS&C Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $70.71.

NASDAQ:SSNC traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.11. The stock had a trading volume of 406,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,275,333. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.97, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.29. SS&C Technologies has a twelve month low of $42.51 and a twelve month high of $67.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.25.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 7.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SS&C Technologies will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SS&C Technologies news, CEO William C. Stone sold 255,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total value of $15,004,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,931,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,878,856,756.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 72 shares of company stock valued at $4,373 in the last quarter. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

