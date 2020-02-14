SPX (NYSE:SPXC) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.90-3.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.93. The company issued revenue guidance of Approx $1.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.58 billion.SPX also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 2.90-3.05 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Vertical Research lowered SPX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised SPX from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Sidoti assumed coverage on SPX in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They set a buy rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Buckingham Research upped their price target on SPX from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group lowered SPX from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.60.

Get SPX alerts:

NYSE:SPXC traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $52.94. 300,378 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,652. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.91 and a beta of 1.45. SPX has a twelve month low of $29.59 and a twelve month high of $53.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.52.

In other SPX news, insider Brian G. Mason sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total value of $1,273,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

About SPX

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions.

Recommended Story: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.