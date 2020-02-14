Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB) CFO Jeremy W. Smeltser Purchases 8,305 Shares

Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB) CFO Jeremy W. Smeltser bought 8,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.17 per share, with a total value of $499,711.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,310.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Spectrum Brands stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $59.55. 338,237 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 463,882. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.80. Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $45.04 and a 1-year high of $66.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Get Spectrum Brands alerts:

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $871.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $900.21 million. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 14.35%. Spectrum Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is currently 58.74%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPB. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 87.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 6,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Oppenheimer upgraded Spectrum Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.33.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware, Stanley, and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.