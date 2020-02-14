Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB) CFO Jeremy W. Smeltser Purchases 8,305 Shares

Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB) CFO Jeremy W. Smeltser bought 8,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.17 per share, with a total value of $499,711.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,310.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of Spectrum Brands stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $59.55. 338,237 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 463,882. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.80. Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $45.04 and a 1-year high of $66.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.80.
Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $871.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $900.21 million. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 14.35%. Spectrum Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPB. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 87.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 6,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Oppenheimer upgraded Spectrum Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.33.
Spectrum Brands Company Profile
Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware, Stanley, and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.
Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?
Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.