Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB) CEO Buys $999,866.56 in Stock

Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB) CEO David M. Maura purchased 16,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.84 per share, for a total transaction of $999,866.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,209,362.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
SPB traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $59.55. The company had a trading volume of 338,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,882. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 5.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.10 and a 200-day moving average of $56.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $45.04 and a 1-year high of $66.50.
Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $871.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $900.21 million. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 14.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Spectrum Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $440,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Spectrum Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $526,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 51,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after acquiring an additional 7,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 229.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 240,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,435,000 after acquiring an additional 167,288 shares during the last quarter.
Several research firms recently issued reports on SPB. ValuEngine cut shares of Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Spectrum Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.33.
Spectrum Brands Company Profile
Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware, Stanley, and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.
