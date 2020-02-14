Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB) CEO Buys $999,866.56 in Stock

Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB) CEO David M. Maura purchased 16,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.84 per share, for a total transaction of $999,866.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,209,362.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

SPB traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $59.55. The company had a trading volume of 338,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,882. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 5.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.10 and a 200-day moving average of $56.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $45.04 and a 1-year high of $66.50.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $871.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $900.21 million. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 14.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.74%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Spectrum Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $440,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Spectrum Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $526,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 51,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after acquiring an additional 7,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 229.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 240,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,435,000 after acquiring an additional 167,288 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SPB. ValuEngine cut shares of Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Spectrum Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.33.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware, Stanley, and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

