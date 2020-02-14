Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Editas Medicine by 98.4% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Editas Medicine in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Editas Medicine in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Editas Medicine in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Editas Medicine by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Charles Albright sold 5,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total transaction of $147,270.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Editas Medicine stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $26.82. 493,393 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 717,603. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.14 and its 200-day moving average is $25.88. Editas Medicine Inc has a one year low of $19.29 and a one year high of $34.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 5.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -10.86 and a beta of 2.65.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.07. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 842.47% and a negative return on equity of 56.53%. The company had revenue of $3.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 73.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Editas Medicine Inc will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EDIT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas.

