Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $4.76 Million Investment in Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 138,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,764,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter worth $1,204,659,000. Resolution Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter worth $341,784,000. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter worth $320,756,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter worth $316,567,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter worth $139,703,000.

PEAK has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ PEAK traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.31. The stock had a trading volume of 2,414,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,997,922. Healthpeak Properties has a 1 year low of $28.86 and a 1 year high of $37.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.66.

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $531.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.80 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

