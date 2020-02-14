Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Has $504,000 Position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 37.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,117 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 97.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

OEF stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $151.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,343. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $120.31 and a twelve month high of $152.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $147.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.39.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.