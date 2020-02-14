Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Has $5.19 Million Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,329 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 568 shares during the quarter. BlackRock accounts for about 1.3% of Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $5,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Motco grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 24,417 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,274,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1,566.7% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 19,420 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,763,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BLK traded down $2.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $565.94. 471,671 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 641,246. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $403.54 and a one year high of $576.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $526.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $473.58.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $8.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.69 by $0.65. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.79% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 31.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a $3.63 dividend. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. This represents a $14.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.35%.

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.00, for a total value of $2,032,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 46,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.74, for a total transaction of $25,081,860.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,081 shares of company stock worth $33,360,947. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BLK has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 price target (up from $535.00) on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $603.00 to $621.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $565.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $547.33.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.