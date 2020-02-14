SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Issuer Scored Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CBND) Shares Bought by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Issuer Scored Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CBND) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Issuer Scored Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Issuer Scored Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Issuer Scored Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $34.48 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.84. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Issuer Scored Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $29.74 and a 12-month high of $34.33.

