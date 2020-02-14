Spartan Motors (NASDAQ:SPAR) Upgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

Spartan Motors (NASDAQ:SPAR) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SPAR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spartan Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Spartan Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Spartan Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

Spartan Motors stock traded up $1.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.27. 807,594 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,646. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.87 and its 200 day moving average is $15.65. Spartan Motors has a 52 week low of $8.22 and a 52 week high of $20.70. The company has a market capitalization of $652.54 million, a P/E ratio of 42.23 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

In related news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total transaction of $227,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 577,175 shares in the company, valued at $10,504,585. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders have sold 37,500 shares of company stock valued at $671,500 in the last quarter. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Spartan Motors by 544.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Spartan Motors in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Spartan Motors by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new position in Spartan Motors in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Spartan Motors in the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

About Spartan Motors

Spartan Motors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and sells specialty and heavy-duty vehicles in the United States, Canada, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Fleet Vehicles and Services, Emergency Response Vehicles, and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles.

