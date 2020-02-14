Spartan Motors (NASDAQ:SPAR) Upgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

Spartan Motors (NASDAQ:SPAR) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SPAR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spartan Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Spartan Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Spartan Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.33.
Spartan Motors stock traded up $1.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.27. 807,594 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,646. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.87 and its 200 day moving average is $15.65. Spartan Motors has a 52 week low of $8.22 and a 52 week high of $20.70. The company has a market capitalization of $652.54 million, a P/E ratio of 42.23 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Spartan Motors by 544.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Spartan Motors in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Spartan Motors by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new position in Spartan Motors in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Spartan Motors in the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.49% of the company’s stock.
About Spartan Motors
Spartan Motors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and sells specialty and heavy-duty vehicles in the United States, Canada, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Fleet Vehicles and Services, Emergency Response Vehicles, and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles.
