Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) Shares Sold by Delta Financial Advisors LLC

Delta Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,143 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 1,055 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LUV. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 130.4% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 530 shares of the airline’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 596.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 585 shares of the airline’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 79.6% during the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 670 shares of the airline’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 79.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 691 shares of the airline’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the airline’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LUV shares. Bank of America cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Southwest Airlines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.18.

NYSE:LUV opened at $58.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.45. The stock has a market cap of $30.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.47. Southwest Airlines Co has a 1-year low of $47.40 and a 1-year high of $58.69.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.86%.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

