Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus target price of $43.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.80 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Southern Missouri Bancorp an industry rank of 166 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SMBC shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

NASDAQ SMBC traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $36.72. The company had a trading volume of 7,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,936. The company has a market capitalization of $337.71 million, a PE ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a 12-month low of $29.92 and a 12-month high of $39.05.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $23.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.78 million. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 12.72%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southern Missouri Bancorp will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s payout ratio is 19.11%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMBC. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp during the first quarter worth $44,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 2,381.0% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,559 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 98.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,904 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 3,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,940 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. 49.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Southern Missouri Bancorp

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. It offers various deposit instruments, including demand deposit accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market deposit accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

