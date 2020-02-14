Somewhat Critical Media Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) Stock Price

News articles about Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) have been trending somewhat negative on Friday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories earned a media sentiment score of -1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories stock opened at $45.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.36. Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories has a 1-year low of $34.67 and a 1-year high of $46.19. The company has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.52 and a beta of 0.17.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RDY. Citigroup upgraded Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. TheStreet downgraded Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.50.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Proprietary Products. The Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosage with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

