Snc-Lavalin Group Inc (TSE:SNC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Snc-Lavalin Group Inc (TSE:SNC) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$35.14.

SNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James set a C$26.00 price target on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group from C$37.50 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group from C$31.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th.

Get Snc-Lavalin Group alerts:

SNC traded down C$0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting C$33.75. The stock had a trading volume of 477,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,215. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.33, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$30.96 and its 200 day moving average price is C$23.34. Snc-Lavalin Group has a twelve month low of C$15.47 and a twelve month high of C$37.75.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc provides consulting, design, engineering, construction, and operation and maintenance services worldwide. It operates through Mining & Metallurgy; Oil & Gas; Nuclear; Clean Power; Infrastructure; Engineering, Design and Project Management; and Capital segments. The company offers solutions for projects in the aluminum, gold, copper, iron ore, nickel, fertilizer, sulphur, and other projects, as well as commodities related to rechargeable batteries for cars, mobile phones, and other electronic devices.

Read More: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Snc-Lavalin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snc-Lavalin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.