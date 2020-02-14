SNAM S P A/ADR (OTCMKTS:SNMRY) Shares Down 0.6%

SNAM S P A/ADR (OTCMKTS:SNMRY)’s stock price dropped 0.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.87 and last traded at $10.87, approximately 110 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 12,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.94.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.14.

SNAM S P A/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SNMRY)

Snam S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the implementation and integrated management of natural gas infrastructure in Europe. It operates through Natural Gas Transportation, Regasification of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG), and Natural Gas Storage segments. The company provides natural gas transportation and dispatching services with 32,625 kilometers of high-and medium-pressure gas pipelines; and owns and manages LNG regasification plants.

