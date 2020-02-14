SmileyCoin Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (SMLY)

SmileyCoin (CURRENCY:SMLY) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 13th. SmileyCoin has a market cap of $743,959.00 and approximately $94,447.00 worth of SmileyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SmileyCoin has traded 79.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SmileyCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including SouthXchange and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SmileyCoin alerts:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Bitcoin Scrypt (BTCS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000135 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyancoin (NYAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SmileyCoin Coin Profile

SmileyCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 4th, 2014. SmileyCoin’s total supply is 30,339,280,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,806,193,400 coins. SmileyCoin’s official Twitter account is @smileycoinnews . SmileyCoin’s official website is tutor-web.info

SmileyCoin Coin Trading

SmileyCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmileyCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmileyCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SmileyCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SmileyCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SmileyCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.