SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $111.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.53 million. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. SITE Centers updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 1.10-1.14 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $1.10 to $1.14 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ SITC traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.93. 2,723,837 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,462,511. SITE Centers has a 12-month low of $12.53 and a 12-month high of $15.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.12.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SITC shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of SITE Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Compass Point downgraded shares of SITE Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of SITE Centers from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of SITE Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SITE Centers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

SITE is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

