SINA Corp (NASDAQ:SINA) Short Interest Update

SINA Corp (NASDAQ:SINA) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,310,000 shares, a growth of 13.9% from the January 15th total of 1,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 844,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of SINA stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,670. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. SINA has a 12-month low of $31.03 and a 12-month high of $70.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.57.

SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.35. SINA had a return on equity of 3.08% and a net margin of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $561.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that SINA will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SINA announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 31st that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 15.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of SINA by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in SINA by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in SINA by 374.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in SINA by 3.2% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 22,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in SINA by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded SINA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded SINA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SINA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

SINA Company Profile

SINA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online media company in the People's Republic of China. It operates SINA.com, an online brand advertising portal that provides region-focused format and content, including multimedia news; business news coverage and personal finance columns; sporting events news; automobile-related news; entertainment news and events; technology updates; interactive video products, such as news, sports, and entertainment; and education, digital, fashion, luxury, health, collectibles, travel, and other interest-based channels.

