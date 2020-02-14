SimiGon (LON:SIM) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $8.31

SimiGon Ltd. (LON:SIM) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.31 and traded as low as $7.15. SimiGon shares last traded at $7.10, with a volume of 105,000 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 million and a P/E ratio of -4.73. The company has a current ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 8.02 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 8.30.

SimiGon Company Profile (LON:SIM)

SimiGon Ltd. develops learning, training, and simulation technologies and applications for defense and civilian applications worldwide. The company offers SIMbox, a PC-based software platform for creating, modifying, managing, and deploying simulation-based content for various domains, such as training, research and development, operations analysis, and entertainment.

