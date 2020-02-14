Sigmaroc (LON:SRC) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Sigmaroc PLC (LON:SRC)’s share price fell 1.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 49.45 ($0.65) and last traded at GBX 48.90 ($0.64), 26,002 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 13% from the average session volume of 29,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 49.50 ($0.65).

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sigmaroc in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.

Get Sigmaroc alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $124.08 million and a PE ratio of 28.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 50.71 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 45.33.

In other news, insider Garth Palmer purchased 34,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 50 ($0.66) per share, with a total value of £17,428 ($22,925.55).

Sigmaroc Company Profile (LON:SRC)

SigmaRoc plc invests in and/or acquires projects in the construction materials sector in the United Kingdom, Guernsey, and Jersey. It also produces aggregates and pre-cast concrete, as well as supplies value-added construction materials; and provides shipping logistics, road contracting, and waste recycling services.

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Sigmaroc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sigmaroc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.