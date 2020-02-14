Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Trading Down 8.6% on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of Shutterstock Inc (NYSE:SSTK) fell 8.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $39.10 and last traded at $40.56, 588,464 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 324% from the average session volume of 138,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.38.

The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.14). Shutterstock had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 4.75%. The business had revenue of $166.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Shutterstock alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SSTK. Zacks Investment Research raised Shutterstock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Shutterstock from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Shutterstock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSTK. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 182.8% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Shutterstock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $122,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shutterstock in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shutterstock in the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. 58.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.59.

About Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK)

Shutterstock, Inc provides digital content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers digital imagery services that include licensed photographs, vectors, illustrations, and video clips, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and video content; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects that are used to complement digital imagery.

Featured Article: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Shutterstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shutterstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.