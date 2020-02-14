Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Trading Down 8.6% on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of Shutterstock Inc (NYSE:SSTK) fell 8.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $39.10 and last traded at $40.56, 588,464 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 324% from the average session volume of 138,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.38.
The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.14). Shutterstock had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 4.75%. The business had revenue of $166.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on SSTK. Zacks Investment Research raised Shutterstock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Shutterstock from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Shutterstock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.59.
About Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK)
Shutterstock, Inc provides digital content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers digital imagery services that include licensed photographs, vectors, illustrations, and video clips, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and video content; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects that are used to complement digital imagery.
