Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.14), Briefing.com reports. Shutterstock had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $166.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Shutterstock’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Shutterstock updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 1.42-1.58 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $1.42-1.58 EPS.

NYSE SSTK traded down $3.82 on Thursday, reaching $40.56. The company had a trading volume of 588,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,857. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.12. Shutterstock has a 1-year low of $33.26 and a 1-year high of $50.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.76 and its 200-day moving average is $39.59.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shutterstock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Shutterstock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Shutterstock, Inc provides digital content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers digital imagery services that include licensed photographs, vectors, illustrations, and video clips, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and video content; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects that are used to complement digital imagery.

